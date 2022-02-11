When 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 13 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much Free with $18 admission; free for children under 2 • More info 314-231-2489; citymuseum.org

City Museum is ready to help you celebrate Valentine's Day with a weekend of love. There will be photo ops in the Tunnel of Love, themed crafts, take-home cookie-making kits and a family dance party. The historic cabin will be renamed the Love Inn for the weekend and will serve themed drinks for kids and adults. By Valerie Schremp Hahn