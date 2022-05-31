 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twangfest

  • 0
The Jayhawks

The Jayhawks

When 8 p.m. June 8-11 • Where Off Broadway, 2509 Lemp Avenue • How much $25-$40 per night; four-night passes available • More info twangfest.com

After its forced pandemic hiatus, Twangfest returns for its 24th installment with headliners the Jayhawks, Katie Pruitt, Cracker and Ha Ha Tonka, along with Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Steve Dawson and the Lucid Dreams, and John Paul Keith, and St. Louis acts Dylan Triplett, Prairie Rehab and Yard Eagle.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News