When 8 p.m. June 8-11 • Where Off Broadway, 2509 Lemp Avenue • How much $25-$40 per night; four-night passes available • More info twangfest.com
After its forced pandemic hiatus, Twangfest returns for its 24th installment with headliners the Jayhawks, Katie Pruitt, Cracker and Ha Ha Tonka, along with Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Steve Dawson and the Lucid Dreams, and John Paul Keith, and St. Louis acts Dylan Triplett, Prairie Rehab and Yard Eagle.
