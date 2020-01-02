12th Night: The Official Start of Mardi Gras!
GET EXCITED: Mardi Gras season starts in 4 days with 12th Night ⚜️🎉 We'll be drinking, debating, celebrating & raising the Mardi Gras flag high over...
When 5-10 p.m. Monday • Where Soulard neighborhood; starts at Soulard Market Park • How much Free • More info stlmardigras.org
Each year on the 12th night after Christmas, the good times start to roll in Soulard. St. Louis’ Mardi Gras season kicks off with Twelfth Night, which begins with a petition to the organizers for another season of the pre-Lenten tradition. Revelers then celebrate with a march through Soulard, ending with the coronation of the festival king. Other events include the Family Winter Carnival (Jan. 11), Bacchanalian Ball (Feb. 1), Cajun Cook-Off (Feb. 8), Run for Your Beads 5K (Feb. 15), Taste of Soulard (Feb. 15-16), Purina Pet Parade and Wiener Dog Derby (Feb. 16), Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball (Feb. 21), and Grand Parade (Feb. 22). Fat Tuesday is Feb. 25. By Gabe Hartwig