When 8 p.m. Sept. 10 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36-$126 • More info ticketmaster.com
It's always a big deal when alternative hip-hop/pop duo Twenty One Pilots hits the road on tour. And luckily for St. Louis fans, the tours typically land here to packed houses. Twenty One Pilots’ latest album is “Scaled and Icy” featuring “Shy Away,” “Choker” and “Saturday.” "The Icy Tour" also includes Peter McPoland.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
