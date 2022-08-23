 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twenty One Pilots

When 8 p.m. Sept. 10 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36-$126 • More info ticketmaster.com

It's always a big deal when alternative hip-hop/pop duo Twenty One Pilots hits the road on tour. And luckily for St. Louis fans, the tours typically land here to packed houses. Twenty One Pilots’ latest album is “Scaled and Icy” featuring “Shy Away,” “Choker” and “Saturday.” "The Icy Tour" also includes Peter McPoland.

