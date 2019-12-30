Two men arrested in connection with Florissant shooting

FLORISSANT — Two men were arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning which left three other men with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Dwaine L. Jones, 43, of the 11000 block of Iguana Terrace in Spanish Lake was charged in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of second degree assault. Kawan Gillespie, 45, of the 12000 block of Culpepper Drive in St. Louis County was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. Saturday to a shots fired call at the Privilege Lounge, located in the Flower Valley Shopping Center near New Halls Ferry Road and North Highway 67. Police found one man shot at the scene and later learned two more men who were shot had been taken to an area hospital. Most of the men knew each other.

Police believe all suspects involved are in custody. Two weapons have been recovered by investigators.

Jones is being held on $350,000 bail and Gillespie is being held on $100,000 bail.