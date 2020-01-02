'Two Trains Running'
0 comments

'Two Trains Running'

  • 0

When Wednesday through Jan. 26; performance times vary • Where Washington University’s Edison Theatre, 6465 Forsyth Boulevard • How much $15-$45 • More info theblackrep.org

The Black Rep stages August Wilson's masterpiece portrait of ordinary people in the midst of transformation, part of his Century Cycle of plays. Set in Pittsburgh in the 1960s, it addresses the African American migration to northern industrial cities and the Black Power movement. By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company

Meet the cast!!! For more information on Two Trains Running, visit theblackrep.org. #TwoTrainsRunning #AugustWilson #BlackTheatre #ReptheBlackRep #STLTheatre #ExploreStLouis #GoSeeaPlay

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports