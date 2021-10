His late power surge helped him build a 6.3 WAR rating. O’Neill hit .286 with 34 homers and a .912 OPS overall, but 13 of those long balls came during his last 30 games. His aggressive play, excellent range and strong throwing arm helped him earn 12 defensive runs saved above average in left field. And he stole 15 bases in 19 tries while emerging as one of the sport’s most dynamic all-around players this season.