Tyler, the Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, Teezo Touchdown

Hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator’s 2019 tour that played Chaifetz Arena was easily one of the year’s best shows. With that in mind, we’re looking forward to his show this weekend as part of his “Call Me If You Get Lost Tour.” His album of the same name features Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert and others. By Kevin C. Johnson