Tyler Webb
Tyler Webb

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals

For 2 ½ seasons this lefty ranked among the team’s most reliable relievers. Then he lost command this season while walking 19 batters in 16 1/3 innings. He often fell behind in the count, so opponents teed off on him for a .310 batting average and an .887 OPS. Webb and his 13.22 ERA were demoted to Triple-A Memphis in midseason, never to return.

Full season stats

Grade: F

