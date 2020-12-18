U.S. retailers want shoppers to help Santa with curbside pickup

The website for Danish jewelry company Pandora A/S has a clock counting down days, hours, minutes and seconds for its Christmas Eve delivery deadline: This year it arrived on Thursday, but last year, the retailer, which has partnered with UPS for eight years, was able to set a later deadline.

"The last four to five days before Christmas, we’ll be focused on click-and-collect as a primary vehicle to drive sales among people online," Sid Keswani, President of Pandora Americas, told Reuters.

Walmart, Best Buy, Apple and LVMH-owned Sephora are among more than two dozen major retailers advertising turnaround times as fast as two hours for curbside pickup or to buy online and pick items up in a store, according to a Reuters tally.

"We've gotten to a point where, if you didn't shop early, you’re kind of out of luck, especially with the big storm on the East Coast," said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail consulting firm A Line Partners. “You have to do curbside. You don’t have a choice."

On Tuesday, Walmart penned a blog post alerting readers “there’s still time to sleigh the holidays" with contactless curbside pickup and delivery.