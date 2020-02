St. Louis Aquarium employee Erin Clark, left, gives Natalie Calandro, center, and Melanie Mills a tour on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 of the St. Louis Aquarium Shark Canyon before the grand opening on Christmas Day. Above the women a sandbar shark can be seen swimming through the 250,000 gallon tank past the curved glass the viewing area. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com