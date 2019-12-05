By Haba ($21.99)
Who • 1-4 players, ages 4 and up
What • Work together to stack three-dimensional cloud and unicorn shapes into a single, stable structure.
What we thought • Awkward name aside, Unicorn Glitterluck Cloud Stacking is a fun, briskly paced game that can help introduce kids to strategic reasoning and Jenga-like tower-building. Players work together to stack unicorn and cloud pieces and also to collect all 10 cloud crystals. Which of the two you do on a given turn around a circular board is determined by a toss of a die, but one side of this die is a do-what-you-want option, allowing for strategic choices. Younger kids will need an adult or experienced player to guide their initial couple of plays, but from there the game is intuitive and replayable. (IF)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐