Union Avenue Opera Crescendo! 2022 University Artist Outreach

When 5 p.m. March 6 • Where Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 North Union Boulevard • How much Free; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-361-2881; unionavenueopera.org

The culmination of Union Avenue Opera’s 2022 Crescendo! University Artist Outreach is a free recital featuring the students who participated in the organization’s hands-on, performance-based collegiate training program. This year’s participants are from the music programs at Webster University, St. Louis University, the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Blackburn College, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Washington University. As part of the program, scholarship winners will be announced. By Daniel Durchholz