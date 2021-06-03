United States Air Force Memorial

Dedicated on Oct. 14, 2006, with approximately 30,000 people attending, the dramatic design of this memorial symbolizes the flying spirit of the Air Force. Three stainless steel spires soar 270 feet skyward before curving outward in arcs that represent the contrails of the Air Force Thunderbirds as they disperse in a "bomb burst" maneuver.

Only three of the traditional four contrails in the maneuver are depicted. The absent contrail is not used in the “missing man” formation traditionally used at Air Force funeral flyovers.

Located adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery, the memorial includes granite walls engraved with inscriptions describing valor and values of Air Force aviation pioneers, and its predecessor military organizations.

The memorial was the last project of American architect James Ingo Freed, well known for designing the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.