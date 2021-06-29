University City municipal complex project moving forward

UNIVERSITY CITY — Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council are moving ahead with plans to renovate the City Hall annex as a police station and the Trinity Building for municipal court operations and a council chambers. A connector building will be constructed between the two.

They expect to vote July 12 on a contract with Trivers Architects for the project.

At a City Council study session Monday, Amy Gilbertson, of Trivers, said the project would provide a new main entry point for the City Hall campus; restore remaining architectural features in the Annex and Trinity buildings; provide accessible entries and security check points plus a new elevator for the Trinity building; update and add restrooms for accessibility and create a one-stop window for City Hall services.

Site improvements would include removing temporary police trailers and a parking lot entrance in the neighborhood, providing a sallyport and secure parking for police, adding public and accessible parking plus a drop-off area, improving the entry plazas and landscaping, and supplying a new generator for the police building, Gilbertson said.

Trivers and HOK Engineering Co. completed a space needs study for the city last November.