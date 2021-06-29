University City municipal complex project moving forward

UNIVERSITY CITY — Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council are moving ahead with plans to renovate the City Hall annex as a police station and the Trinity Building for municipal court operations and a council chambers. A connector building will be constructed between the two.
They expect to vote July 12 on a contract with Trivers Architects for the project.
At a City Council study session Monday, Amy Gilbertson, of Trivers, said the project would provide a new main entry point for the City Hall campus; restore remaining architectural features in the Annex and Trinity buildings; provide accessible entries and security check points plus a new elevator for the Trinity building; update and add restrooms for accessibility and create a one-stop window for City Hall services.
Site improvements would include removing temporary police trailers and a parking lot entrance in the neighborhood, providing a sallyport and secure parking for police, adding public and accessible parking plus a drop-off area, improving the entry plazas and landscaping, and supplying a new generator for the police building, Gilbertson said.
Trivers and HOK Engineering Co. completed a space needs study for the city last November.
“We surveyed the public on what they'd need to better engage with city government and surveyed city staff to determine what they needed to better serve the community,” Gilbertson said.