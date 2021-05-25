University City removes bond issue for police station from ballot

UNIVERSITY CITY — Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council on Monday unanimously removed a bond issue from the Aug. 3 ballot after putting it there last month. The measure proposed issuing up to $20 million in general obligation bonds to renovate, improve and furnish the municipal complex.

Projects were to include improving accessibility to City Hall, renovating the City Hall Annex as a permanent location for police operations, and working on the Trinity Building to provide a safe and secure location for municipal court activities and council meetings.

In March, the council reversed a 2016 decision to build a new police station. The city's police department has been operating out of temporary trailers since water leaks and mold forced it out of the annex that year.

But a recent space needs study determined that the annex can meet the needs of the police department.

On Monday, Crow and the council, with only Councilman Bwayne Smotherson opposed, authorized City Manager Gregory Rose to move ahead with the design for the renovation of the annex for a state-of-the-art police station and for the renovation of the Trinity Building for municipal court operations and City Council chambers.