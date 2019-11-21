When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 6403 Clemens Avenue, University City • How much Free • More info ucso.org
The University City Symphony Orchestra’s “New Friend” Vicente Ariño Pellicer, artistic director of the Orquesta Ciudad de Alcalá in Alcalá de Henares, Spain, will conduct the UCSO in Sunday afternoon’s free concert. On the program are Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and the Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Pedro Vilarroig. To find out more about both, you can attend the pre-concert talk at 2:15. By Sarah Bryan Miller