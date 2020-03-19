Up on the rooftop

GH: Why, speak of the devil! It’s Billy and Marissa, just sitting down to a romantic meal at Three Sixty, the rooftop bar and restaurant at the Hilton at the Ballpark, as the Gateway Arch glistens in the background. Billy raises a glass — a cocktail; not a beer — “to our first year together and to the future looking bright.” Nervous laughter ensues.

“This is huge going past a year for me because I’ve never done it,” Billy tells us. “This is my longest relationship ever because I actually see a future with Marissa.”

BO: Billy boasts that he chose the perfect spot to celebrate. “Is it everything you expected and more?” he asks Marissa.

Her face is impassive and unimpressed. After an awkward beat: “Um, well, we haven’t had it yet, so stay tuned.”

“Good call,” Billy says.

I have no idea what this exchange means. Is it not really their anniversary? Or is it too soon for Marissa to judge whether Three Sixty is the perfect spot?

GH: They recall how nervous they were on their first date, just one year ago. In an interview, they recount, in tedious detail, how awkward they were and how one of them — it’s not important — was too nervous to eat, so they took home a lot of leftover fajitas.

BO: Yawn. Back at the table, talk turns to another favorite Busch topic: who will move to another city for whom. Billy says Marissa should move to St. Louis. She says he can “virtually work anywhere” and that he should be the one to move.