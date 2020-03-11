Urban Chestnut $3.14 beer
0 comments

Urban Chestnut $3.14 beer

  • 0
#6 Classic American Lager

#6 Classic American Lager, brewed by Urban Chestnut to commemorate Stan Musial's birth in 1920. (Photo by UCBC)

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. will honor baseball legend Stan Musial with its newest release, the #6 Classic American Lager, by serving it all day at their bierhall. The first can is $3.14.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports