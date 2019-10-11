One aspect of the Philippines tribal exhibit is that is spawned several urban legends that the Igorot tribe left the fairgrounds and stole dogs to eat on special occasions. There is no evidence of that, says Sharon Smith, curator of civic and personal identity at the Missouri Historical Society. Some rumors say this is how Dogtown got its name, but that neighborhood name predates the fair. The more likely explanation, according to Bert Minkin, an enthusiast who wrote “Legacies of the St. Louis World’s Fair,” is that some local people would take their dogs to the fairgrounds and sell them to the tribes.