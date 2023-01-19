Urban, Terry

(nee Curran), 80, of Richmond Heights, MO, died on January 14, 2023.

Urban was born and raised in St. Louis, MO, graduating from St. Joseph's Academy and continuing to St. Louis University to receive her Bachelor's in Commerce and Finance/Economics.

She was a devoted wife of 48 years to Richard P. Terry, marrying him on May 15, 1965, and an amazing mother, mother-in-law, and friend. Her life was lived welcoming and showing love and kindness to all, always putting others before herself.

Urban had an unshakable faith in God that she tried to instill in everyone around her. She was very involved in her church, attending daily Mass and volunteering her time at the Church of the Immacolata since joining the parish in 1978. She was also a faithful member of the daily rosary group.

Urban is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Andoni) Westerhaus and several cousins and was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Lillian Curran, and her husband, Richard Terry. Services: A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Immacolata (8900 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO. 63117) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 followed by burial at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at the Church of the Immacolata. The family of Mrs. Terry wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St. Mary's Hospital, McKnight Place, and Unity Hospice.