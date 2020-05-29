US deaths projected at more than 123,000 by June 20

Lonnie Youngblood, right, plays saxophone while waiting for friends and family to gather for the interment of Bishop Carl Williams, Jr. in Union, N.J., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Carl Williams, Jr. was the emeritus pastor of the Institutional International Ministries, a congregation started by his father Carl Williams, Sr. The congregation and Williams Jr. are more widely known for their gospel group, the Institutional Radio Choir. Williams Jr. was a featured singer singer in, directed and managed the choir for over 30 years and took a star turn on Broadway when he was cast in the musical "The Gospel at Colonus".