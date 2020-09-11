One of my many quarantine projects was a closet reorganization. So much valuable space had been occupied by seldom-used blankets and sheet sets, winter clothing and bulky pillows that stack awkwardly. So I bought a few large vacuum storage bags ($1 each) from Dollar Tree, loaded them up, connected my vacuum cleaner’s hose and sucked out the air until the contents nearly vanished. Some things should not be vacuum-sealed — wool, fur and other natural fibers — so better to do some research first. The Dollar Tree bags are much higher quality than a set of multiple-size bags I found on Amazon, several of which had leaks, allowing the bulky contents to reinflate and take up space again. (Gabe Hartwig)
