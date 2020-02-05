Valerie Jarrett: ‘Finding My Voice’
Valerie Jarrett: ‘Finding My Voice’

Seneca Women's Fifth Annual Forum: Fast Forward Women in the Economy

Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, addresses the Seneca Women's forum on Sept. 26, 2019, in New York.

When 7 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org

A former White House adviser to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett met the future president when she hired his fiancee, Michelle Robinson, for a job in Chicago government. Jarrett talks about her life and career at a book event for her memoir, “Finding My Voice.” The library calls Jarrett’s visit the keynote address for its Black History Month celebration. By Jane Henderson

 

