Valerie Schremp Hahn: Embroidered felt wreath kit

When I was little, my mother made elaborately embroidered felt stockings for each member of my family: herself, my dad, my sister and me. For the most part, they came from kits, though she added her own special touches — namely, the word “Mommy!” in cursive, silver glitter at the bottom of hers.

I assume she made the stockings in an effort to stay sane, so in that spirit, I ordered a felt wreath kit from Amazon to give things a go myself. It arrived in a shirt-sized box, with approximately 1 zillion pieces of precut felt pieces, embroidery yarn, beads and needles. The step-by-step instructions included ... many steps: 244, to be exact. And the printed instructions refer to YouTube videos.

It’s a pandemic, I thought. If I could endure the last nine months of stay-at-homeness, I could tackle my own commemorative Christmas decoration.