 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valerie Schremp Hahn: Embroidered felt wreath kit
0 comments

Valerie Schremp Hahn: Embroidered felt wreath kit

  • 0
Embroidered felt Christmas wreath

 

When I was little, my mother made elaborately embroidered felt stockings for each member of my family: herself, my dad, my sister and me. For the most part, they came from kits, though she added her own special touches — namely, the word “Mommy!” in cursive, silver glitter at the bottom of hers. 

I assume she made the stockings in an effort to stay sane, so in that spirit, I ordered a felt wreath kit from Amazon to give things a go myself. It arrived in a shirt-sized box, with approximately 1 zillion pieces of precut felt pieces, embroidery yarn, beads and needles. The step-by-step instructions included ... many steps: 244, to be exact. And the printed instructions refer to YouTube videos.

It’s a pandemic, I thought. If I could endure the last nine months of stay-at-homeness, I could tackle my own commemorative Christmas decoration.  

I started by sewing the felt pieces to the cardboard frame and only bled on it once. I’m working on the cute additions, piece by piece. There’s a gingerbread man and woman, a gingerbread house, cupcakes and ice cream cones with beaded sprinkles, doughnuts, berries and popsicles. I work on these while listening to podcasts, taking a break from work, watching movies and avoiding the kitchen for actual versions of these treats. If the kids want to help and learn to sew a bit, they can. But it’s mostly my project, my memento that I’ll hopefully finish and display by Christmas 2021.

My back stitch might get good enough to embroider my name and date somewhere on my new wreath. But if I need help on that, maybe I will call my mommy. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports