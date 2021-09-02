Valerie Schremp Hahn

From seventh grade through high school, I was part of a group of teens who took turns answering phones and the door at the rectory at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Oakville. For $2 an hour, we worked one evening a week and one Saturday a month. We could do homework, talk on the phone with our friends, use their copy machines and watch TV during our shifts. The long days of informercials and bad movies on Saturday afternoons while stuffing hundreds of bulletins were a bit rough. The most rewarding part of the job was getting to know the priests and church staff. I think today that job has gone the way of voicemail and email, which is too bad, because it was a great opportunity for a teen to sharpen some people skills and feel even more a part of a church community.