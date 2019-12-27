7. Vampire Weekend, June 12, Fox Theatre
7. Vampire Weekend, June 12, Fox Theatre

2019 Firefly Music Festival - Day 3

Ezra Koenig of the band Vampire Weekend performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

“Imagine attending a Stanley Cup Final watch party headlined by none other than Vampire Weekend. That’s how it went down as the Blues triumphed over the Bruins, turning the sold-out Vampire Weekend show into a big party. ... Even without the Blues hoopla, it would have been special on its own — another great showing for Vampire Weekend. The band delivered a super-solid, vibrant set of unabashed modern rock that ventured into exciting territories, from occasional jam band to Afrobeat.”

