Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Tennessee by 21
Quick Hit: The Volunteers punched their bowl ticket last week at Missouri and should have no trouble against hapless Vandy. Jeremy Pruitt’s team isn’t on the same tier as Georgia or Florida, but the Vols of November are far better than the Vols of September. Here’s how this works when it comes to Tennessee: After a lopsided win over Vandy and a Belk Bowl or Liberty Bowl victory over some middling ACC or Big 12 team, the Vols will be a 2020 preseason darling and overrated all over again.
Matter's Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 10