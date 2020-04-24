Vanessa M.

Vanessa was a professional ballerina who changed course after a successful career. She became an LPN in April of 2019. Vanessa is currently serving in assisted living, providing kindness, caring and compassion along with professional nursing skills. Assisted living is a challenging atmosphere, and as it is her first job as a nurse, she has adapted amazingly well to the long shifts and the inherent sadness of clients who are often at the end of their life's journey.
Vanessa plans to continue her education to become an RN. Going from the world of professional dance to the world of nursing has been a sea-change, and Vanessa has accomplished so much. Nursing is a calling, as is ballet. It takes a special person to dedicate their lives to serving others. Vanessa is a special person.
