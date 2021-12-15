Vanessa Polk, senior, John Burroughs

One of the area’s most lethal attackers, she averaged 4.99 kills while leading the Bombers to a 23-4 record and a berth in the Class 3 quarterfinals. A 6-foot-2 middle blocker, she will continue her career at Pepperdine University. Polk also led the Bombers with 78 aces. A force at the net, she posted 81 blocks including 66 solo stuffs.