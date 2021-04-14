Vanity 6, Apollonia 6, and Jill Jones albums

Prince’s affinity for spotlighting beautiful female singers whose albums he produced is well known. The problem years later is some of the best among those albums are not available on streaming services. Most missed is easily the 1982 debut and sole album from the female trio Vanity 6. Produced by Prince under a pseudonym, the album includes the immortal jam “Nasty Girl” along with “Drive Me Wild” and “Make-Up.”
After Vanity 6 disbanded, Prince took Vanity 6’s surviving members Brenda Bennett and Susan Moonsie, recruited new lead Apollonia, and crafted Apollonia 6, whose underrated self-titled album (1984) with “Sex Shooter” matched the Vanity 6 album note-for-note musically though without the acclaim.
Also prime for streaming is Jill Jones’ self-titled 1987 album with “Mia Bocca,” “G-spot” and “All Day, All Night.”