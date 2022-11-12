 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vargo, Kimberly

Vargo, Kimberly 58, passed Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. She was born in Lawton, Ok. on February 24, 1964 to Errol and Dorita Marchese (nee Edwards). She is survived by her husband, Gene Vargo; children, Sara Vargo, Elaine (Anthony) Cook, Bryan Vargo, and Phillip Schmidt; grandson, Elijah Cook; brother, Christopher Marchese; and sister, Valerie Edwards.

