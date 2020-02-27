‘Varsity Art XXIV’
‘Varsity Art XXIV’

When Friday through March 26; reception 6-8 p.m. March 6 • Where Art St. Louis, 1223 Pine Street • How much Free • More info artstlouis.org

Featuring the works of 40 undergrad and grad-level art students, “Varsity Art XXIV” represents 20 St. Louis regional colleges and universities. The exhibition includes a variety of media, including ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and video and features a variety of themes, representative of contemporary art and trends. By Cole Sawyer

 

