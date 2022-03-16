 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VEDANT MAITI

  • 0
VEDANT MAITI

New City School

Grade: 5

This song is the soundtrack of my life: With My Own Two Hands by Ben Harper

Celebrity I’d want to be my best friend: Magnus Carlsen because then I can quickly learn to become the world chess champion!

I admire: Swami Vivekananda, because even though he lived 120 years ago, his teachings are still relevant. He also hails from my ancestral home, Calcutta, India.

Best joke: Albert Einstein was once pulled over by a police officer for speeding and his immediate response was “But officer, speed is only relative!”

Favorite part of school: Science because I love conducting experiments, especially those that involve math!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News