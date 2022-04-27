Vegetable Gratin

1. Preheat broiler. Heat oil in an oven proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, cauliflower, broccoli and mushrooms. Saute 5 minutes, stirring the vegetables as they cook. Add flour and stir to combine with vegetables. Add milk, cheddar cheese and thyme. Stir to thicken the sauce, about 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Mix breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a small bowl and cover the top of the vegetables with them. Place the skillet under the broiler about 6 to 7 inches from the heat for 1 minute. The crust should turn a golden brown. Watch to make sure it doesn’t burn. Divide between two dinner plates.