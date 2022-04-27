Vegetable Gratin

Yield: 2 servings
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 cup sliced onion
4 crushed garlic cloves
¼ pound cauliflower florets, cut in half if large
¼ pound broccoli florets, cut in half if large
¼ pound sliced portobello mushrooms
3 tablespoons flour
1 ½ cups skim milk
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves or 2 teaspoon dried thyme
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. Preheat broiler. Heat oil in an oven proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, cauliflower, broccoli and mushrooms. Saute 5 minutes, stirring the vegetables as they cook. Add flour and stir to combine with vegetables. Add milk, cheddar cheese and thyme. Stir to thicken the sauce, about 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Mix breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a small bowl and cover the top of the vegetables with them. Place the skillet under the broiler about 6 to 7 inches from the heat for 1 minute. The crust should turn a golden brown. Watch to make sure it doesn’t burn. Divide between two dinner plates.
Per serving: 542 calories; 28g fat; 72mg cholesterol; 32g protein; 45g carbohydrates; 5g fiber; 748mg sodium
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer