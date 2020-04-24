Vicki is a clinical supervisor for AW Health Care supporting the residents of Fairwinds River’s Edge, an Independent Retirement Community in St Charles, MO. AW cares for the total patient and are on site seven days a week. Vicki leads the care team who support activities of daily living, emergency calls and private duty nursing.
Vicki provides individualized care to meet the healthcare needs of every resident. She is available for our concerns or questions, home health care, skilled nursing or personal care, return from hospitalization, medication management, pain management and much more. Many of us also rely upon her to help navigate the challenges of Medicaid, veteran’s assistance or geriatric care management to mention a few.
She has a caring nature, is compassionate and respectful, reliable and friendly. Vicki has always wanted to be a nurse since she was a little girl. She loves people and you can tell. She loves interacting with everyone and really appreciates contributing to the Fairwinds and AW family – a home away from home. You know you are in good hands with Vicki. She is an exceptional nurse.
