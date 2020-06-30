Victim identified in fatal Friday shooting in North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot Friday in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.
Curtis Harris Jr., 29, of the 5600 block of Mimika Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso before being pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police at about 5:20 p.m. Friday responded to the 6200 block of North Pointe Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Police do not know who shot Harris Jr.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or if you have a tip, want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
