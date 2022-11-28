Victor Goines and Friends

When 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec 31 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Avenue • How much $175 • More info jazzstl.org

Victor Goines, the new president and CEO at Jazz St. Louis, is center stage for Jazz St. Louis’ New Years Eve party. Goines will present a swingin’ evening of jazz standards, classics and originals. He’ll lead an ensemble featuring Oscar Rosignolli on piano, Jahmal Nichols on bass, Clif Wallace on drums, and Peter Martin making a special appearance on piano. Tickets include valet parking and an upscale, multi-option, four-course price fixed menu by executive chef Greg Maggi.