 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victor Goines and Friends

  • 0
Victor Goines

Victor Goines

When 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec 31 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Avenue • How much $175 • More info jazzstl.org

Victor Goines, the new president and CEO at Jazz St. Louis, is center stage for Jazz St. Louis’ New Years Eve party. Goines will present a swingin’ evening of jazz standards, classics and originals. He’ll lead an ensemble featuring Oscar Rosignolli on piano, Jahmal Nichols on bass, Clif Wallace on drums, and Peter Martin making a special appearance on piano. Tickets include valet parking and an upscale, multi-option, four-course price fixed menu by executive chef Greg Maggi.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News