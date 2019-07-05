Step into the life of a wealthy Belleville family in the Victorian era at the Victorian Home Museum built in 1866. Originally built for businessman Morris Dobschutz, the house includes a dining room, parlor, library, child’s bedroom, master bedroom and the Richard “Pete” Kern Room, which houses rotating exhibits on the history of St. Clair County.
Purchased by the St. Clair County Historical Society in 1963, the Victorian Home underwent extensive renovations and was opened to the public in 1968.
Where 701 East Washington Street, Belleville • Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday • How much $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12 • More info 618-234-0600; stcchs.org