Virtual murder mystery

Marantha Beatty-Brown could not let this holiday go by unnoticed.“I could care less about turkey and potatoes, but this is kind of our thing,” she said. The Kansas City-based mom of two tweens wants to host a Zoom-based murder mystery. She’s been reading scripts online and liked one called “Sour Grapes of Wrath.” It has six characters, so she plans to rope in another couple of families, send out the script in advance and set a time for the show.
She and her husband have also created a zipline from their door to the end of the driveway to deliver candy to trick-or-treaters. They set up a pulley system under the eaves of their roofline and attached a small basket to ship the candy. Her husband ordered the parts on Amazon and used a 3-D printer to print the reel he needed. They plan to rope off the driveway, so no trick-or-treaters come to the door and set up a movie projector outside for their children. They may also visit two or three close friends for trick-or-treating.
