Virus digest 4-2-20

JEFFERSON CITY — High court extends suspension of proceedings: The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its statewide suspension of most in-person proceedings in state courtrooms through May 1 to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The high court last week extended an earlier suspension until April 17, but on Wednesday issued the extension into May, leaving open the option to further suspend proceedings until a later date.
The order applies to all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts including juvenile, municipal and family divisions.
Judges may use teleconferencing, videoconferencing and other technology to conduct hearings, the order said.
Exceptions to the suspension of in-person proceedings include hearings on speedy trial requests, adoptions, juvenile delinquency, child custody and emergency mental health orders.
CLAYTON — Police force split in two to limit virus exposure: Half of the Clayton Police Department’s patrol division has moved into Wydown Middle School to spread out the officers. The other officers will stay at the police station on south Brentwood Boulevard.
“Dividing the patrol personnel should prevent an entire squad or more from being quarantined if one officer is infected with COVID-19,” interim police Chief Mark Smith said in a Facebook post.
The move follows a similar one in St. Ann, where police Chief Aaron Jimenez said he decided early in March to split the department into two precincts.
At least one officer in both the St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments has tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Other officers have been quarantined as a preventive measure, officials said.
Last month one officer in the Normandy Police Department was tested for COVID-19 and eight other officers were quarantined. Three officers were quarantined in Wentzville because they recently traveled out of state, officials said.
Gov. Mike Parson has said law enforcement and other emergency responders were being sent additional personal protective equipment.
ST. LOUIS — Boyd suggest use of parking money for virus-related shortfall: A city alderman wants to tap $5 million in city parking money to buttress city reserves to handle an expected budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We cannot wait for the situation to worsen,” Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, said Wednesday, noting that tax-generating activity is at a “virtual standstill.”
“We will need to use our reserves for short-term relief, on the way to creating a more permanent economic safety net.”
City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, whose office has overseen the fund and who serves with Boyd on the City Parking Commission, responded by accusing him of playing politics by choosing “an arbitrary number.”
The two are longtime antagonists and Boyd is challenging Jones’ reelection bid in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.
However, Jones stopped short of saying she won’t consider moving some parking fund money to the general reserve fund.
In her statement, she said “transferring parking reserves is a serious matter which requires a full understanding of the budget, revenues and Parking Division legal obligations” related to debt on its own facilities.
The city budget office is currently working on a proposed city budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. Officials say tax revenues are expected to take a big hit due to the coronavirus but have yet to release projections.
Jones also said her office has put a priority on the well-being of residents by suspending parking meter enforcement “during this difficult time.”
Control of parking revenue has also been the subject of a convoluted court fight pitting Boyd and others against Jones.
LADUE — Paper Source shutters stores: Paper Source has closed its stores during the COVID-19 outbreak, and furloughed 13 workers from the Ladue store, according to a notice filed with the state.
The temporary, unpaid furloughs will also affect nine workers at a Kansas City location.
The furloughs began on March 29. The company said in the notices that they “will continue indefinitely, but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months.”
Paper Source could not be reached for comment.
CARBONDALE, Ill. — SIUC suspends fraternity for hosting party: Southern Illinois University Carbondale has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity for violating the chancellor’s order banning in-person activities, to slow the spread of the COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The Southern Illinoisan reports Carbondale police over the past weekend responded to a house party hosted by Delta Chi, a violation of an administrative directive issued March 27 by interim Chancellor John Dunn and dean of students Jennifer Johns-Hall.
The directive ordered compliance with Illinois Department of Public Health protocols requiring state residents to stay home except for essential trips for groceries or medicine. Gatherings of 10 or more people are also banned.
“It was reported by the Carbondale Police Department that a fraternity in our community blatantly disregarded this message,” said Fraternity and Sorority Life assistant director Rachel Dunning said in an email announcing the suspension, adding it will stay in affect indefinitely.
Jones-Hall said students found to have been involved in the incident will be referred to the student administration office.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Robinson Construction laying off 80 workers: Robinson Construction has laid off 80 employees in Bloomfield, citing “unforeseeable business circumstances” related to COVID-19, according to a notice filed with the state.
The company said in the notice that the employees are located at a facility of Nestle Purina Pet Care, outside of Bloomfield.
The notice said Robinson Construction is “hopeful” that the layoffs will be temporary, but it is possible that it may go on six months or more.
Some of workers affected include apprentices, carpenters, pipe fitters, welders and ironworkers.
BUFFALO, Mo. — Man accused of claiming he had COVID-19 to avoid arrest: A southwest Missouri man is facing a felony charge of making a terrorist threat after he allegedly tried to avoid being arrested by lying about possibly having the coronavirus.
Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies went to Larry Moore’s home in Buffalo on March 20 to investigate a disturbance report.
Moore, 47, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest but he told deputies he was awaiting results of a recent test for the coronavirus, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
The documents say Moore was not arrested “for the safety of law enforcement.”
He was arrested later that day at a Sonic restaurant after a witness told authorities Moore had admitted lying about the coronavirus to avoid being arrested, court documents said.
Because he had two prior felony convictions, Moore faces up to seven years in prison if he is convicted of the terrorist threat charge. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for this case.
HAZELWOOD — Day care center employee tests positive: A day care center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents. Shiketa Morgan, owner of Learning Days day care, said she opted to temporarily shut down the business.
Morgan said the building has been professionally cleaned and she plans to reopen April 13. The day care was not required by the state to shut down after the positive case, Morgan said.
The letter included instructions to not take a photo of the letter or post it on social media, though it still ended up on social media.
“I wasn’t hiding anything. I was trying to protect the privacy of the employee and not spread fear,” Morgan said. “A lot of people are critical of day cares being open right now, and as a grandmother and mother I get that, but when I signed up to open up a day care, I signed up to be there for those families if they need my services. So that’s one of the reasons I decided to stay open during this pandemic.”
Morgan said an employee started feeling sick at the day care on March 24. The employee’s temperature was 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the employee left after about 30 minutes.
There were about 17 children at the day care that day, Morgan said, and she called each of the parents the following day.
When the employee tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, Morgan said she called parents again to let them know, and all parents picked up their children.
The letter was also sent Friday, Morgan said, along with a letter for parents’ employers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Cases more than double this week in Jefferson County: Forty-seven people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jefferson County, according to a Wednesday news release from the county’s health department.
Eight new cases were confirmed Wednesday, more than doubling the 23 cases the county confirmed Monday.
The majority of cases are among people aged 50 and older, but several younger people have also tested positive, according to a graphic from the county.
“Community spread is present in our community,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in the news release. She also noted the number of positive cases will increase and that residents should follow local and national guidelines.
