Virus Digest PRINT ONLY 7-4-20

KIRKWOOD — Mask enforcement in question: City Attorney John Hessel told Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council on Thursday that Kirkwood police don't have the authority to enforce St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's mask order.
The county issued a public health order that requires all individuals over the age of 9 to wear a face mask when inside businesses and other public places, and outside when social distancing is not possible.
The order provides limited exceptions for “certain circumstances and health conditions.”
Hessel said Kirkwood police are responsible only for enforcing Kirkwood's ordinances and state laws.
“St. Louis County police must enforce county laws, but, in this case, the St. Louis County counselor's office is responsible for enforcing this order,” he said.
“Everyone needs to understand and appreciate that Kirkwood police can't enforce an order issued by the county executive.”
He added that, even if someone violates the face covering order, “people won't be arrested or put in jail or given a summons.”
“While people may be frustrated at the failure to follow the county executive’s order, Kirkwood police, if they get a complaint about people not wearing face coverings, will try to educate people who are not in compliance on the county's order,” Hessel said.
Hessel suggested anyone concerned about a person without a face covering should “try to keep a safe distance."
He added, “We ask people not to get frustrated with police, who are doing the best they can under the circumstances.”
Griffin said city officials have received emails and calls about how enforcement of the order will work.
“We can just encourage people to follow the (face coverings) law and keep social distance, because we don't have the authority to enforce this,” he said.
