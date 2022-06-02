Virvus Jones admitted to tax fraud

St. Louis Comptroller Virvus Jones, in 1995, was sentenced to serve a year and a day in federal prison for cheating on federal income taxes.

Jones, father of current St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, was one of several people indicted after the Democratic primary for comptroller in 1993. The indictment against Virvus Jones accused him of laundering campaign funds for a “stalking horse” candidate in the comptroller race to siphon votes away from a political rival.

After negotiating for three months, Jones pleaded guilty to two felony counts of tax fraud for not reporting funds he received in 1990 and 1991, totaling $118,000 from his campaign fund and a family member's guardian account.

Jones resigned after entering the plea.