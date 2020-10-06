Voit's swing and the stadium ...

Q: Doesn't this Luke Voit obsession lack context? Would he still be putting up these numbers if he was hitting between Goldschmidt and DeJong? He's got Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton batting around him. Seeing him do this in another uniform hurts, but to assume he would be as productive here feels like a leap, no?
A: Context tells me that Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMaheiu and Gleyber Torres missed a ton of time this season due to various injuries and ailments, and that Voit was often times the bat that helped carry that lineup while key cogs were out.
Voit's legit, and the Yankees thought he might be when they traded for him. Gotta give credit where it's due. Also give credit for Voit for making himself a better defender and dropping weight to play lighter and avoid injuries better while also keeping his power.
For your argument, the better thing to point out would be how perfectly Voit's swing is for Yankee Stadium. Check out his 2020 splits.
Home: .319/.360/.767
Away: .227/.312/.423
One of the reasons the Yankees pursued Voit was they saw this fit for their stadium, and it was a fit the Cardinals could not have with Busch.
Did the Cardinals underestimate Voit? Yes. Would he have led the league in homers if he played at Busch? Probably not.
The other thing, of course, is the DH. The NL did not have it when Voit was traded.
