Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway

Crater Lake National Park, which is one of America’s first National Parks, is also on the route. The violent eruption of the Mount Mazama volcano 7,700 years ago was 42 times as powerful as the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in the state of Washington. Lava flows sealed the bottom of the caldera, creating Crater Lake, the seventh deepest lake in the world. Along the route a 33-mile drive around the rim of the lake offers spectacular views.