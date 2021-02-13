Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway

All-American Road; California and Oregon; 500 miles
Several scenic days await exploration along this route connecting Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lava Beds National Monument and Tule Lake National Monument.
Crater Lake National Park, which is one of America’s first National Parks, is also on the route. The violent eruption of the Mount Mazama volcano 7,700 years ago was 42 times as powerful as the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in the state of Washington. Lava flows sealed the bottom of the caldera, creating Crater Lake, the seventh deepest lake in the world. Along the route a 33-mile drive around the rim of the lake offers spectacular views.
The scenic byway also passes numerous mountain communities as it traverses the dramatic volcanic landscapes.
