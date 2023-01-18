Vrabel, Linda M. (Rivera)

70, of Marthasville, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, after surviving a stroke in 2016. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Marthasville. Born September 6, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Rivera and Ann (Mascari) Rivera. She was married to her loving husband Thomas J. Vrabel, Jr. for 49 years.

She will be joyously remembered by her son and daughters: Jason Vrabel married to Nicole (Moses) Vrabel married to Nicole (Moses) Vrabel, Christina (Vrabel) Ball married to David Ball, Laura Vrabel, and Lisa Vrabel. Ever loving memories will be carried on by her granddaughters Sofia Vrabel, Emily Vrabel, and Aspen DeMuro-Vrabel, her four siblings: Michael Rivera (Judy), Ronnie Rivera (Vonderahe), Rita (Rivera) Surgeon (Mike), and Carl Rivera (Pam); as well as Linda's extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Manny Rivera. Services: A time of visitation and remembrance will be held on January 20, between 4:00 and 7:00 at the Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. 314-831-3100. Service to begin at 7:00. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the Down syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis or the Disabled Veterans Association. https://p2p.onecause.com/suds/team/aspe ns-tribe?fbclid=IwAR3Xl3vyZSQ4u_rymBgcz2LuiZJL271JPpWgMA 5yZVOPlVlWgrTXwe-7nOU&mibextid=Zxz2cZ DAV: Disabled American Veterans Charity FIND, DONATE, JOIN and VOLUNTEER.