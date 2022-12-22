Wacker, Kathleen Ann 73, Born into eternity Dec 16, 2022. Vis. Dec 27, 4-8pm at Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant, MO. Mass Dec 28, 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
