Wade LeBlanc

-
Sudden ending: Dodgers drop curtain on Cardinals' dramatic late-season push with walk-off homer
-
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
-
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
-
St. Louis police break up event at troubled downtown nightclub
-
Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip
This veteran left-hander was on the first wave of reinforcements who arrived to rescue the pitching staff. LeBlanc’s season ended prematurely due to an elbow injury, but he chipped in with four relief appearances and eight starts. The Cardinals won four of those starts while pulling out of their June swoon. He finished 0-1 with a 3.61 ERA.
Grade: B-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!