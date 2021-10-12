 Skip to main content
Wade LeBlanc
Wade LeBlanc

Cardinals begin a three game series against Arizona

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Wade LeBlanc makes his first MLB start against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium on Monday, June 28, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

This veteran left-hander was on the first wave of reinforcements who arrived to rescue the pitching staff. LeBlanc’s season ended prematurely due to an elbow injury, but he chipped in with four relief appearances and eight starts. The Cardinals won four of those starts while pulling out of their June swoon. He finished 0-1 with a 3.61 ERA.

Full season stats

Grade: B-

