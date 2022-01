When 9 p.m. Feb. 3 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30, $79 for early entry; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Washington, D.C., rap star Wale, an old-school lyricist with new-school energy, released a key album in 2012, “Folarin.” His new “Folarin II” features assists by J. Cole, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Shawn Stockman, Ant Clemons and more. He brings his “Under a Blue Moon Tour” to the Pageant. By Kevin C. Johnson