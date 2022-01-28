 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walker Hayes, MacKenzie Porter

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $48-$59; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

With the help of daughter Lela, rising country star Walker Hayes has a No. 1 single and a TikTok dance hit for “Fancy Like.” “I feel like every day is another pinch-me moment,” he said in a statement. “It’s been quite a journey for us. I mean, we’re looking at 17 years here in Nashville; it would have been safe to say I’ve reached my peak, and that if I could have stayed on cruise control there, I would have had a nice life as an artist and writer. But this is just out of the blue. We’ll take it.” The song is from “Country Stuff: The Album,” which also includes “Country Stuff” featuring Jake Owen, “What If We Did” with Carly Pearce and “Briefcase” with Lori McKenna.” By Kevin C. Johnson

